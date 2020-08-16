UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dacoits Arrested After Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

4 dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The police claim to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that four robbers were on a looting spree near Ghaseetpura bridge late night when a team of patrolling police reached there accidentally.

The police ordered the outlaws to surrender, but they opened fire on the police party. Meanwhile, SHO Balochni, along with a police contingent, also reached the spot and returned fire in self-defence.

During the encounter, all four robbers received bullet injuries. The police arrested the accused and recovered looted money, mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession.

The police shifted the accused to hospital for treatment and started investigation against them.

The accused were wanted to the police of Balochni, Sadar, Khurarianwala, People's Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Gulberg, Batala Colony, Raza Abad, Factory Area, Millat Town, Sargodha Road, Thikriwala and Chak Jhumra police stations in more than 50 dacoity, robbery and other cases.

One of the accused was identified as Imran alias Mani, who was ring leader and involved in more than 28 cases alone. Further investigation is under progress.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Mobile Road Robbery Sargodha Progress Gulberg Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

2 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.