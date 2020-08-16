4 dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The police claim to have arrested four dacoits after an encounter in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that four robbers were on a looting spree near Ghaseetpura bridge late night when a team of patrolling police reached there accidentally.

The police ordered the outlaws to surrender, but they opened fire on the police party. Meanwhile, SHO Balochni, along with a police contingent, also reached the spot and returned fire in self-defence.

During the encounter, all four robbers received bullet injuries. The police arrested the accused and recovered looted money, mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession.

The police shifted the accused to hospital for treatment and started investigation against them.

The accused were wanted to the police of Balochni, Sadar, Khurarianwala, People's Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Gulberg, Batala Colony, Raza Abad, Factory Area, Millat Town, Sargodha Road, Thikriwala and Chak Jhumra police stations in more than 50 dacoity, robbery and other cases.

One of the accused was identified as Imran alias Mani, who was ring leader and involved in more than 28 cases alone. Further investigation is under progress.