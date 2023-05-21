4 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Buchiana police have claimed to arrest four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.625-GB and nabbed four outlaws of a dacoit gang including Akram, etc.

whereas their fifth accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The arrested accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.