4 Dacoits Arrested, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Published May 21, 2023

4 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Buchiana police have claimed to arrest four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.625-GB and nabbed four outlaws of a dacoit gang including Akram, etc.

whereas their fifth accomplice managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The arrested accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

