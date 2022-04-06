UrduPoint.com

4 Dacoits Arrested, Illicit Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Sargodha Road police have claimed to arrest 4 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Sargodha Road police on a tip-off conducted raid in Gulistan Colony and succeeded in nabbing 4 outlaws including Ashir, Kamran, Adeel and Talha Saqib who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

