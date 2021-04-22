UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:09 PM

4 dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered looted money, motorcycles and illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered looted money, motorcycles and illicit weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that SHO Sadar Inspector Ayub Sahi, along with his team, conducted raids and arrested four dacoits including Zafar, Shaukat Ali, Samar Abbas and Amir Masih who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered cash of Rs100,000, three motorcycles, six mobile phones, four illicit pistols and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Progress Money From

Recent Stories

Afghan envoy calls on Chief of Army Staff

3 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada on Track to 'Blow Past' Old 30 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin&#039;s president on ..

11 minutes ago

DC Sibi orders to take action against absent docto ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev's Calls to Sever Ties With Russia Aim to Shor ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks With Ira ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.