4 dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered looted money, motorcycles and illicit weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that SHO Sadar Inspector Ayub Sahi, along with his team, conducted raids and arrested four dacoits including Zafar, Shaukat Ali, Samar Abbas and Amir Masih who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered cash of Rs100,000, three motorcycles, six mobile phones, four illicit pistols and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress.