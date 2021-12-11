UrduPoint.com

4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Sadar police have arrested four dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that Sadar police conducted a raid in Chak No 225-RB and nabbed four dacoits including Shahid, Shabbir, Sohail and Rashid who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress.

