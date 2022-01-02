UrduPoint.com

4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Jaranwala police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and valuables from their possession.

Four bandits were on a looting spree near Sadaqat Mills at Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road when a team of elite force reached there.

The police asked the outlaws to surrender but they sped away in a car.

The police chased and arrested the outlaws near Adda Maharanwala and recovered illicit weapons, cash, mobile phones and a car bearing fakenumber plate.

Further investigation was underway.

