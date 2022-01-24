UrduPoint.com

4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Garh police have arrested 4 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Garh village and nabbed 4 outlaws including Aqib, Yousuf, Ali Raza and Imtiaz who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from the accused and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

These accused were part of an eight-member gang who were involved in dacoities, robberies and theft in various parts of Faisalabad. Therefore, special team had also been constituted to arrest their remaining accomplices, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.