4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Garh police have arrested 4 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Garh village and nabbed 4 outlaws including Aqib, Yousuf, Ali Raza and Imtiaz who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from the accused and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

These accused were part of an eight-member gang who were involved in dacoities, robberies and theft in various parts of Faisalabad. Therefore, special team had also been constituted to arrest their remaining accomplices, spokesman added.