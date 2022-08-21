4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four alleged dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that City Sammundri police conducted a raid in Chak No.

470-GB and arrested two alleged dacoits, Rehan and his accomplice, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police also nabbed two alleged robbers -- Faisal and Nazim -- from Green Town and recovered motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash, mobile-phones and other items from them.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.