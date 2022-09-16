4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Raza Abad police claimed to have arrested 4 dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Raza Abad police claimed to have arrested 4 dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Tilanwala graveyard and succeeded in nabbing 4 outlaws including Rashid Mehmood, Shaukat, Shahbaz and Ahmad Ali who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police also recovered illegal weapons, motorcycle, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.