4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Sargodha Road police have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their four active members, along with the ring leaders, and recovered five snatched motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from them.
ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Khawaja, while talking to the media here on Wednesday, said that the police conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing Mansab Tahla, Arham, Asghar and Mahad, who were wanted to the police of Sargodha Road, Madina Town, Millat Town and Mansoorabad police stations in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered five snatched motorcycles worth Rs 500,000, 12 mobile-phones worth Rs 600,000, Rs 1 million in cash, weapons and other items from them.
The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
