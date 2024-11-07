4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Nishatabad police have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.
A police spokesman said on Thursday that the police conducted raid in Randhawa Chowk and nabbed four criminals of a gang including ring leader Nadeem, Tanveer, Faisal and Ali Hamza.
The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
