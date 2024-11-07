4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

The Nishatabad police have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Nishatabad police have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the police conducted raid in Randhawa Chowk and nabbed four criminals of a gang including ring leader Nadeem, Tanveer, Faisal and Ali Hamza.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.