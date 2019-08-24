4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Mansoorabad police have arrested four dacoits from graveyard Morh and recovered weapons from their possession on Friday night.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday, on a tip-off the police team conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing four dacoits-- Afzal, Shehzad, Naveed and Amir. The police also recovered illicit weaponsfrom their possession.