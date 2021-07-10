4 dacoits arrested,weapons recovered

Millat Town police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Millat Town police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Baghwali Pulli and arrested Raza Amjad, Asghar Ali, Zeeshan and Farhan besides recovering weapons, mobile phones and other items.

The accused were wanted to the police in dacoity, robbery and other cases, the spokesmanadded.