UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dacoits Arrested,weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

4 dacoits arrested,weapons recovered

Millat Town police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Millat Town police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Baghwali Pulli and arrested Raza Amjad, Asghar Ali, Zeeshan and Farhan besides recovering weapons, mobile phones and other items.

The accused were wanted to the police in dacoity, robbery and other cases, the spokesmanadded.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

Japan's Fukushima, Hokkaido ban fans at Olympic ev ..

28 seconds ago

US Sees Adoption of Syria Resolution as Good Examp ..

29 seconds ago

Dr Firdous stresses awareness for preventing dengu ..

31 seconds ago

Pakistan only facilitator not guarantor of Afghan ..

34 seconds ago

SCCI continues efforts to enhance Sharjah&#039;s p ..

17 minutes ago

Al Qasimi Publications releases French translation ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.