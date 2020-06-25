4 dacoits kill cop on resistance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Four dacoits shot dead a police head constable on offering resistance during a dacoity near Merajkey-Sabzpeer Road, early Thursday morning.

According to local senior police officials, head constable Mehboobul Hassan, deputed at Sialkot Saddar police station, was going to his home when four armed men intercepted him.

They attempted to snatch Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile-phone from him. When he offered resistance, they opened fire, killing him on-the-spot. The accused later fled the scene.

Slain head constable's funeral was held at Police Lines Sialkot. Senior police officials and people from all walks of life attended.

