4 dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Multan

4 dacoits have been killed in alleged police encounter near Haji Pull permit road in Jalalpur area

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) 4 dacoits have been killed in alleged police encounter near Haji Pull permit road in Jalalpur area.Police have claimed 4 dacoits have been killed during their accomplices firing.

One dacoit has been identified as Shaukat alias Shauki who was most wanted criminal. The identification process of other dacoits is under way.According to police 9 to 10 dacoits were looting the people near Haji Pull and on information police rushed to the scene.

Dacoits opened firing on spotting the police. After encounter police found that 4 dacoits were lying in injured condition who were hit by their own accomplices during exchange of firing. Later they succumbed to injuries.

Their other accomplices fled the scene in darkness.The police have registered the case and set up teams to arrest the fleeing dacoits.2 Kalashnikovs, 2 pistols, and one motorcycle have been recovered from the dacoits who were killed during the encounter.