UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dacoits Killed In Alleged Police Encounter In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:29 PM

4 dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Multan

4 dacoits have been killed in alleged police encounter near Haji Pull permit road in Jalalpur area

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) 4 dacoits have been killed in alleged police encounter near Haji Pull permit road in Jalalpur area.Police have claimed 4 dacoits have been killed during their accomplices firing.

One dacoit has been identified as Shaukat alias Shauki who was most wanted criminal. The identification process of other dacoits is under way.According to police 9 to 10 dacoits were looting the people near Haji Pull and on information police rushed to the scene.

Dacoits opened firing on spotting the police. After encounter police found that 4 dacoits were lying in injured condition who were hit by their own accomplices during exchange of firing. Later they succumbed to injuries.

Their other accomplices fled the scene in darkness.The police have registered the case and set up teams to arrest the fleeing dacoits.2 Kalashnikovs, 2 pistols, and one motorcycle have been recovered from the dacoits who were killed during the encounter.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Road Criminals From

Recent Stories

Youth-led Projects Showcased in Student Leaders Co ..

3 minutes ago

Khurshid Shah judicial remand extended for 5 days ..

3 minutes ago

PM believes country to make progress by upholding ..

3 minutes ago

Mohsin Aziz chairs meeting to review Colliers prob ..

3 minutes ago

Trump, Moon agreed to maintain dialogue talks with ..

3 minutes ago

New EU chief in Ethiopia for first trip outside bl ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.