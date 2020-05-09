4 dacoits killed in police encounter in Faisalabad

Four dacoits were allegedly killed in an encounter during wee hours in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) : Four dacoits were allegedly killed in an encounter during wee hours in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that four dacoits were on their looting spree at Narwala Road near Wali Pura during wee hours and they deprived a number of citizens of their cash and other valuable items.

Receiving information, police team from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station along with dolphin force rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender.

The criminals seeing police opened indiscriminate firing.

The police returned fire and during this encounter 2 bandits received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while their two accomplices managed to flee away from the scene.

The police chased them and encircled them near Sher Islamia High school Aminpur Bypass and once again directed them for surrender but the outlaws opened fire.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and both the escapee outlaws were killed there.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones and looted money and other articles from their possession.

One of the killed outlaws was identified as Sajjad son of Bashir who was wanted to the police of six police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while further investigation is under progress.