4 Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

4 dacoits killed in police encounter in Multan

4 dacoits were killed during police encounter in Multan here on Thursday

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) 4 dacoits were killed during police encounter in Multan here on Thursday.According to media reports, the dacoits were fleeing after snatching Motorbike from a citizen then police pursued them.

As a result dacoits opened firing on Police mobile while during exchange of fire 4 dacoits were killed.The perished dacoits had sexually abused a girl and killed her mother during midnight of October 5 and 6 in the area of Multan.IG Punjab had summoned report of the incident from RPO Multan. Three teams of the police were also formed to arrest the culprits.

