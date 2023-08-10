Open Menu

4 Dacoits Killed In Two Encounters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Four dacoits were killed in two encounters in Thikriwala and Lundianwala police station areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Four dacoits were killed in two encounters in Thikriwala and Lundianwala police station areas.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that seven armed bandits intercepted a car coming from Gojra near Naurang Abad check-post on Gojra-Painsara Road and tried to loot them, but the car riders opened fire on the outlaws.

As a result, two criminals received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas their other accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

Receiving information, Thikriwala police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody which were later on identified as Nauman Anwar and Nasir Rasheed.

The police dispatched the bodies to mortuary for postmortem and started investigations after registering a case vide FIR No 1488/23.

Meanwhile, one dacoit was killed while his accomplice received serious bullet injuries in a police encounter near Chak No 459-GB on Wednesday night when a police team tried to intercept three motorcycle-rider suspects and the outlaws opened fire on the patrolling team of Lundianwala police station.

The police retaliated the fire, killing one dacoit. The other other dacoits managed to escape from the scene along with the injured outlaw.

However, the body of the injured criminal was also found from Muslim Town early in the morning as he had received serious bullet injuries during police encounter at night and could not survive for long.

One of the bodies was identified as Allah Ditta, a resident of Muslim Town, and he was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police shifted these bodies to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the escapees, spokesman added.

