4-day Chilam Josh Spring Festival in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A four-day Chilam Josh Spring Festival is in full swing in the three Kalash valleys Rumbur, Bumburate and Birir in Lower Chitral district on Tuesday.

The main function of the event was held in Bumburate valley, where the Kalash people prayed for good fortune, said a press release issued here by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Large number of domestic and foreign tourist also witnessed the event and shown keen interest in traditions of local tribes. They also lauded the arrangements made by KPCTA for assistance and facilitation of visitors.

They are enjoying the local culture, traditions, tourist attractions and festival in the scenic valleys of the district. Attired in their traditional dresses, the women, children and men danced and sang together to celebrate the festival. The elderly Kalash women and children distributed milk and yogurt of goats and sheep among the children for drinking and eating.

The Kalash people, including men, women and children in groups along with their goats and sheep go to the fields and green pastures.

Officials at the Tourist Information Centre in Chitral briefed foreign tourists upon their arrival in the town. The tourists are provided brochures, pamphlets, maps and other informative material and guidelines about the local culture and traditions and the scenic attractions in the three Kalash valleys – Bamburet, Birir and Rambur.

Kalash people wear new dresses and prepare various dishes to welcome the Chilam Josh spring festival.

The festival is the most important event of the Kalash people as it signifies the end of chilling cold in the mountainous region and the people celebrate the arrival of spring and summer seasons.

Kalashis had already made arrangement for taking their herds to the summer pastures.

They dance to the traditional music and drumbeats. Young girls and boys sing and dance in groups in the community halls. Main feature of the festival is selection of life partner for unmarried boys and girls and event culminates with the loving couples tying the knot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of KPCTA highlighted the significant cultural and religious value of the Kalash community in the valley. He emphasized the unique cultural practices and traditions of the Kalash people, which have been preserved for centuries and continue to fascinate visitors from all over the world.

He also expressed his commitment to promoting tourism and cultural activities in the region, with a special focus on highlighting the indigenous Kalash culture. The Director General stressed the need to develop sustainable tourism practices that would benefit both the local communities and visitors while preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the valley for future generations to enjoy.

He urged everyone to continue working together for the betterment of the region. He said that festivals like introduce the serene valleys, ensure the access of local and foreign tourists to the beautiful sites of the province, and provide them with better facilities during their stay.