4-day Course On Islam, Int'l Humanitarian Law Concluded

Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

4-day course on Islam, int'l humanitarian law concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A four-day regional course on islam and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) organized by the Shariah academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), concluded here on Monday.

Academy organized this course in collaboration with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which was attended by the Islamic scholars hailing from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and all the provinces representing various universities.

The course contents included protection of cultural property, command responsibility: Islam and IHL perspectives, acts prohibited in war (IHL perspective), acts prohibited in war (Islamic law perspective), enforcement mechanism of IHL, relevance of Siyar and contemporary Muslim Ummah and Islamic law of Siyar and curriculum of madaris and universities.

Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President of IIUI speaking on the occasion as chief guest, highlighted the services of IIUI in human rights awareness and reminisced previous programs held with ICRC.

He also discussed war crimes and said university has initiated a human rights course in the university.

He said IIUI is keen to collaborate with all the relevant institutions.

He said Islam has given special place to humanitarian laws. He said Islam is a complete religion which has discussed all the prerogatives of humans in detail.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Director General, Shariah Academy apprised about the details of the course contents and objectives.

He hoped the activity will further broaden the exposure of participants after detailed discussion on International and Islamic humanitarian laws.

Course coordinators of the course Asghar Shehzad and Zia ullah rehmani also joined the the concluding ceremony.

