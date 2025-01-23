Open Menu

4-Day Illustrators Workshop Concludes At NBF

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

4-Day Illustrators workshop concludes at NBF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The four-day illustrators workshop concluded successfully at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium of the National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday.

Around twenty illustrators from twin cities participated in this international workshop with a special focus on children's education.

NBF, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, organised this workshop.

The moderators included Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Manager Publications Fareeha Nasim, NBF Publication Incharge Nazia Rehman, Srilankan Writer and Director Mahesh Pathirathna, and resource person Maria Riaz from Muzaffarabad, Kashmir.

The aim of the workshop was to produce children's literature in order to promote reading culture in Pakistan from an early age.

The speakers stressed the importance of producing literature that connects with real life and prepares children for the future.

Manager Publications of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Fareeha Nasim expressed a commitment to expanding such workshops to different regions of Pakistan.

"Such initiatives will nurture local talent, providing platforms for writers and illustrators to gain valuable guidance and opportunities.

"

Renowned Sri Lankan trainer and director Mahesh Pathirathna provided practical principles and suggestions to enhance the participants' skills, while Maria Riaz focused on developing picture books and fostering an appreciation for art and science among children.

They guided participants on writing for children, generating ideas, and creating engaging stories using illustrations.

Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, Murad Ali Mohmand, shared, "NBF is actively promoting book culture and storytelling events across Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education."

He expressed gratitude to Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and Room to Read for their support in executing this significant initiative.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants.

The event was streamed live worldwide by Asad Nagra and Aftab Ahmed.

Murad Ali Mohmand expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the workshop and reiterated the foundation's commitment to organising similar training initiatives in the future.

Recent Stories

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

7 minutes ago
 TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

1 hour ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

2 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

2 hours ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

2 hours ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

2 hours ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

2 hours ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan