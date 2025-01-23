4-Day Illustrators Workshop Concludes At NBF
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The four-day illustrators workshop concluded successfully at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium of the National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday.
Around twenty illustrators from twin cities participated in this international workshop with a special focus on children's education.
NBF, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, organised this workshop.
The moderators included Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Manager Publications Fareeha Nasim, NBF Publication Incharge Nazia Rehman, Srilankan Writer and Director Mahesh Pathirathna, and resource person Maria Riaz from Muzaffarabad, Kashmir.
The aim of the workshop was to produce children's literature in order to promote reading culture in Pakistan from an early age.
The speakers stressed the importance of producing literature that connects with real life and prepares children for the future.
Manager Publications of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Fareeha Nasim expressed a commitment to expanding such workshops to different regions of Pakistan.
"Such initiatives will nurture local talent, providing platforms for writers and illustrators to gain valuable guidance and opportunities.
"
Renowned Sri Lankan trainer and director Mahesh Pathirathna provided practical principles and suggestions to enhance the participants' skills, while Maria Riaz focused on developing picture books and fostering an appreciation for art and science among children.
They guided participants on writing for children, generating ideas, and creating engaging stories using illustrations.
Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, Murad Ali Mohmand, shared, "NBF is actively promoting book culture and storytelling events across Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education."
He expressed gratitude to Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and Room to Read for their support in executing this significant initiative.
The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants.
The event was streamed live worldwide by Asad Nagra and Aftab Ahmed.
Murad Ali Mohmand expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the workshop and reiterated the foundation's commitment to organising similar training initiatives in the future.
Recent Stories
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kahuta Police arrest producer of ‘Desi’ liquor5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt petition against Adiala jail5 minutes ago
-
DC opens plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Vatican City envoy discuss growing trend of religious intolerance, promotion of inte ..5 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1236 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks response from jail admin for not allowing lawyer's meeting with Imran5 minutes ago
-
4-Day Illustrators workshop concludes at NBF5 minutes ago
-
Best kind of facilities available to PTI founder; Attaullah Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, 8 stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Minister chairs meeting on 220 KV Swabi-Nowshera transmission line25 minutes ago
-
DPO for action against kite flying25 minutes ago
-
Seminar for improving mental health among personnel held25 minutes ago