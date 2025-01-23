4-Day Illustrators workshop concludes at NBF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The four-day illustrators workshop concluded successfully at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium of the National Book Foundation (NBF) on Thursday.

Around twenty illustrators from twin cities participated in this international workshop with a special focus on children's education.

NBF, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, organised this workshop.

The moderators included Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Manager Publications Fareeha Nasim, NBF Publication Incharge Nazia Rehman, Srilankan Writer and Director Mahesh Pathirathna, and resource person Maria Riaz from Muzaffarabad, Kashmir.

The aim of the workshop was to produce children's literature in order to promote reading culture in Pakistan from an early age.

The speakers stressed the importance of producing literature that connects with real life and prepares children for the future.

Manager Publications of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Fareeha Nasim expressed a commitment to expanding such workshops to different regions of Pakistan.

"Such initiatives will nurture local talent, providing platforms for writers and illustrators to gain valuable guidance and opportunities.

"

Renowned Sri Lankan trainer and director Mahesh Pathirathna provided practical principles and suggestions to enhance the participants' skills, while Maria Riaz focused on developing picture books and fostering an appreciation for art and science among children.

They guided participants on writing for children, generating ideas, and creating engaging stories using illustrations.

Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, Murad Ali Mohmand, shared, "NBF is actively promoting book culture and storytelling events across Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education."

He expressed gratitude to Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and Room to Read for their support in executing this significant initiative.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants.

The event was streamed live worldwide by Asad Nagra and Aftab Ahmed.

Murad Ali Mohmand expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the workshop and reiterated the foundation's commitment to organising similar training initiatives in the future.