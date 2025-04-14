4-day Int'l Educational Workshop On 'Global Citizenship In Education' Kicks Off
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A four-day international workshop on the theme of 'Global Citizenship in Education and Curriculum Development & Integration' commenced under the auspices of the school Education Department / PECA (Punjab Education Curriculum and Assessment).
On the first day, during the opening session, PECA CEO Dr. Shahenshah Faisal Azim and Parliamentary Secretary for Education Nosheen Adnan welcomed both national and international experts and participants. Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, they termed it a significant milestone for Punjab's education system and a practical demonstration of mutual collaboration.
Dr. Shahenshah Faisal Azim emphasised that the Education Department is committed to aligning curriculum development, teacher professional training and educational assessment with 21st-century skills and research-based modern teaching practices on an integrated platform.
Nosheen Adnan stated that, in line with the progressive and inclusive educational vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts are being made to equip teachers and educational institutions with the necessary capacities to promote peace, sustainability, and shared global responsibility.
Deputy Head of the Institute for Global Citizenship Education, Jeong Min Oh, appreciated Punjab’s commitment to global citizenship education.
Renowned international experts including Professor Esther Care, Lea Espallardo, Professor Kevin Kester and others conducted training sessions on a variety of topics. Special focus was given to strategies for effectively integrating *Global Citizenship in Education* into the national curriculum.
Various sessions throughout the workshop will also highlight modern teaching methods aimed at fostering global awareness, critical thinking, and social responsibility among students.
