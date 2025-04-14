Open Menu

4-day Int'l Educational Workshop On 'Global Citizenship In Education' Kicks Off

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM

4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' kicks off

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A four-day international workshop on the theme of 'Global Citizenship in Education and Curriculum Development & Integration' commenced under the auspices of the school Education Department / PECA (Punjab Education Curriculum and Assessment).

On the first day, during the opening session, PECA CEO Dr. Shahenshah Faisal Azim and Parliamentary Secretary for Education Nosheen Adnan welcomed both national and international experts and participants. Highlighting the objectives of the workshop, they termed it a significant milestone for Punjab's education system and a practical demonstration of mutual collaboration.

Dr. Shahenshah Faisal Azim emphasised that the Education Department is committed to aligning curriculum development, teacher professional training and educational assessment with 21st-century skills and research-based modern teaching practices on an integrated platform.

Nosheen Adnan stated that, in line with the progressive and inclusive educational vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts are being made to equip teachers and educational institutions with the necessary capacities to promote peace, sustainability, and shared global responsibility.

Deputy Head of the Institute for Global Citizenship Education, Jeong Min Oh, appreciated Punjab’s commitment to global citizenship education.

Renowned international experts including Professor Esther Care, Lea Espallardo, Professor Kevin Kester and others conducted training sessions on a variety of topics. Special focus was given to strategies for effectively integrating *Global Citizenship in Education* into the national curriculum.

Various sessions throughout the workshop will also highlight modern teaching methods aimed at fostering global awareness, critical thinking, and social responsibility among students.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan