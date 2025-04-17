4-day Int'l Educational Workshop On 'Global Citizenship In Education' Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:14 PM
A four-day international workshop organized by the Department of Education (PECTA) on Global Citizenship in Education concluded in Lahore, drawing participation from renowned education experts across the globe
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A four-day international workshop organized by the Department of Education (PECTA) on Global Citizenship in Education concluded in Lahore, drawing participation from renowned education experts across the globe.
The event aimed to equip educators with global perspectives and practical skills to address the evolving challenges of education in a rapidly globalizing world.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, CEO PECTA Dr. Shehanshah Faisal Azim, Parliamentary Secretary Nausheen Adnan, Secretary school Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo and others said that the world has become a global village. Developing countries like Pakistan face common challenges such as globalization. In this context, promoting 'Global Citizenship in Education' has become increasingly important.
Rana Sikandar Hayat and Dr. Shehanshah Faisal Azim expressed gratitude to education experts from South Korea, Australia, the Philippines and other countries. They added that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ongoing efforts in educational reform include the integration of technology in education and scholarships for underprivileged students.
International experts participating in the workshop included Jongmin Um (Deputy Head, IGCED, APCEIU), Professor Kevin Kester (Seoul National University), Dr. Esther Care (University of Melbourne), and Leah Espallardo. They provided participants with practical skills for conducting teaching activities effectively.
On this occasion, the Minister for Education distributed certificates among the participants and presented commemorative gifts to the international education experts.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projec ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscore ..
Privatisation Commission Board meeting held
Traders agitate service tax decision
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes
Libyans grapple with fresh currency devaluation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres4 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,1 minute ago
-
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses1 minute ago
-
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes1 minute ago
-
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projects3 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscores role of provinces ..3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political forces to unite for democracy's sake3 minutes ago
-
PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance20 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for killing four Khawarij20 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry directs for upgradation of Kor ..20 minutes ago
-
Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal20 minutes ago
-
KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem laid to rest20 minutes ago