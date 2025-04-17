Open Menu

4-day Int'l Educational Workshop On 'Global Citizenship In Education' Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:14 PM

A four-day international workshop organized by the Department of Education (PECTA) on Global Citizenship in Education concluded in Lahore, drawing participation from renowned education experts across the globe

The event aimed to equip educators with global perspectives and practical skills to address the evolving challenges of education in a rapidly globalizing world.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, CEO PECTA Dr. Shehanshah Faisal Azim, Parliamentary Secretary Nausheen Adnan, Secretary school Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo and others said that the world has become a global village. Developing countries like Pakistan face common challenges such as globalization. In this context, promoting 'Global Citizenship in Education' has become increasingly important.

Rana Sikandar Hayat and Dr. Shehanshah Faisal Azim expressed gratitude to education experts from South Korea, Australia, the Philippines and other countries. They added that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ongoing efforts in educational reform include the integration of technology in education and scholarships for underprivileged students.

International experts participating in the workshop included Jongmin Um (Deputy Head, IGCED, APCEIU), Professor Kevin Kester (Seoul National University), Dr. Esther Care (University of Melbourne), and Leah Espallardo. They provided participants with practical skills for conducting teaching activities effectively.

On this occasion, the Minister for Education distributed certificates among the participants and presented commemorative gifts to the international education experts.

