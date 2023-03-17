4-day Jashn-e-Chitral kicks off

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The four-day festival titled Jashn-e-Chitral kicked off at stadium in Lower Chitral, on Friday.

In the opening ceremony, students of the school of Knowledge and Science Singoor and members of participating teams presented an enthralling welcome march with flowers in their hands.

The event features different competitions including Qirat, Naat Khawani, national songs, poetry, volleyball, football, cricket, tug-of-war and polo.

District sports Officer Ameer Zaman said, "The main purpose of celebrating this festival is to engage the young in positive and healthy activities."The ceremony was attended by representatives of Chitral Scouts, district administration, Wildlife Department, Police, Health Department, Civil Defence, Chitral Levis, Tehsil Municipal Administration and other relevant departments.