UrduPoint.com

4-day Jashn-e-Chitral Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

4-day Jashn-e-Chitral kicks off

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The four-day festival titled Jashn-e-Chitral kicked off at stadium in Lower Chitral, on Friday.

In the opening ceremony, students of the school of Knowledge and Science Singoor and members of participating teams presented an enthralling welcome march with flowers in their hands.

The event features different competitions including Qirat, Naat Khawani, national songs, poetry, volleyball, football, cricket, tug-of-war and polo.

District sports Officer Ameer Zaman said, "The main purpose of celebrating this festival is to engage the young in positive and healthy activities."The ceremony was attended by representatives of Chitral Scouts, district administration, Wildlife Department, Police, Health Department, Civil Defence, Chitral Levis, Tehsil Municipal Administration and other relevant departments.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Police Sports Polo Young Chitral March Event

Recent Stories

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

45 seconds ago
 Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

56 seconds ago
 National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.