4-day of Anti-Polio campaign achieved target: ADC

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dir Lower Abdul Wali Khan presided over the fourth-catch-of-day evening review meeting of the ongoing Anti-Polio campaign in three Union Councils of Dir Lower district.

In the meeting, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Wali Khan, Dr. Isfandiar representing WHO, Dr.

Noor Hameed, Representative Police and Representative education Department attended the meeting.

NSTOP Officer Dr. Ehsan gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance on the fourth/catch-of-day of the Anti-Polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower reviewed the performance of the 4th/Catch-of-day of the anti-polio campaign in detail and lauded the polio-related departments for meeting the target of the 4th/catch-of-day. Besides, ADC also instructed other teams to complete their target well in time.