4-day Right to Information awareness campaign to begin Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A four-day schedule has been unveiled detailing programmes and activities to create awareness among the people on their right of access to information under a campaign that will kick-start from May 25, Wednesday.

A float of Punjab Information Commission would keep taking round of the city with stop over at different locations from May 25 to 27 to inform people about their right to get information through the commission. Big billboards would be installed with messages of Right to Information law.

On May 27, an awareness seminar would be held at the District Press Club at 2:00 PM while an awareness programme would also take place at the District Bar Association office the same day.

Another awareness seminar would be held at government college for women Khanewal on May 28.