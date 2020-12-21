4-day training of associate lecturers held at Islamia University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Executive Training Center of school of business Management and Administrative Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a four-day training on "teaching as a profession" for the newly appointed Associate Lectures at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Renowned Scholar, education Trainer Prof. Dr Aslam Adeeb was the key resource person.

He covered multiple important topics including the passion for the teaching profession, teaching in the 21st century, ethics and professional responsibilities, teacher as a change agent, personality development, preparing course file, lesson planning and essentials of online teaching.

As many as 35 participants representing different departments participated in the training.

At the closing ceremony, the assessment was taken from the participants and a certificate of participation was distributed among them by Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal.