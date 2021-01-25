UrduPoint.com
4-day Workshop To Consult On Education Policy Begins At IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A four-day high-level consultative workshop began at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) on the direction of the Ministry for Federal Education and Vocational Training to formulate recommendations regarding Education Policy 2021.

The federal ministry has selected the IUB for a joint meeting of South Punjab universities, colleges, schools, madrassas and academics.

In this regard, stakeholders from the public and private sectors will discuss the Education Policy 2021 and after consultation, recommendations will be sent to the Federal Ministry of Education. The Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences is partnering with the IUB to organize this consultative meeting.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the workshop in a special ceremony on Monday. Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan, and Chief Executive Officer Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said the vision of the IUB is to discuss issues of national importance by connecting directly with the community. On the direction of the federal government, the IUB is hosting this four-day consultative meeting to make recommendations on education that are in line with national aspirations and future needs.

He said the education policy should be in line with international education standards and in line with our social and ideological needs. Prof. Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that we have to impart moral and constructive training to the students and the focus of the policy should be human development.

Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan said the education is a basic human need and the real basis of human development. Education policy should be tailored to the needs of society.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Aslam Adeeb, Pro-Rector, National College of Commerce and business Administration, Bahawalpur said that a general framework for national policy should be formulated and a green paper document should be prepared. We should benefit from our research and the education policy should actually be formulated by the practitioners.

There should be technology-based education policy and obstacles in this regard should be removed. urdu translations of modern sciences should be done. We should recognize the reality of online education. Social literacy and adult education must also be taken into account. Dr Shehzad Karim, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, spoke on the curriculum, teaching methods and teacher training at the school level. Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, Chairman, Department of Education said that under the guidance of Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, heads of higher educational institutions, colleges and school centres of South Punjab, academics, researchers and teachers are participating in the consultative meeting. The four-day workshop will focus on uniform curriculum, technical and vocational education, skill training, quality education from school to college and university, setting standards for national and international educational goals, and collaborating with international institutions. Faculty of Education Professor Dr Akhtar Ali thanked the delegates for attending the workshop. On the second day of the workshop, the Vice-Chancellors of Public and Private Universities of South Punjab will participate in the consultative meeting. On the third day, scholars from madrassas will discuss religious education and madrassa curricula. On the last day of the workshop, prominent people from various sections of the society will present suggestions on education policy.

