4 dead, 1,030 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least four persons were killed and 1,030 others were injured in 974 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 542 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 488 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 502 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 388 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 248 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 65 in Multan with 63 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 61 victims.

According to the data, 791 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 132 motorcars, 31 vans, eight passenger buses, 15 trucks and 81 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.