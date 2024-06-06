4 dead, 1,254 injured in road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Four people were killed and 1,254 others injured in 1,201 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 550 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 704 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 685 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 414 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 276 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 89 victims, and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data, 1,079 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 22 vans, six passenger buses, 29 trucks and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.