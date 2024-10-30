4 dead, 1,331 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Four people were killed and 1,331 others injured in 1,231 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 543 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 788 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 741 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 433 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed that 270 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 299 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 90 accidents and as many 90 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data, 1100 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 18 vans, seven passenger buses, 36 trucks and 95 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.