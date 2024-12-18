Open Menu

4 Dead, 1385 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Four people were killed while 1385 injured in 1324 road

accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the injured, 569 people with serious injuries were shifted

to different hospitals, while 816 victims with minor injuries were

treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis showed that 780 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians,

and 455 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 297 road accidents were reported in Lahore

which affected 311 people placing the provincial capital at top of

the list followed by Multan 92 with 93 victims and at third Faisalabad

with 73 road accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 1176 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars,

32 vans, 14 buses, 34 truck and 92 other types of auto vehicles and

slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.

