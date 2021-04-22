UrduPoint.com
4 Dead, 803 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:22 PM

4 dead, 803 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least four persons were killed and 803 others injured in 762 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report here on Thursday

As many as 454 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 345 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 327 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians and 357 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 209 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 79 victims, and at third Multan with 53 accidents and 57 victims.

According to the data, 635 motorbikes, 99 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 25 vans, four passenger buses, 20 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

