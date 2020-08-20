UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dead, 860 Injured In 808 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

4 dead, 860 injured in 808 road accidents in Punjab

At least four people were killed while 860 injured in 808 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed while 860 injured in 808 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 499 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 361 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Analysis showed that 377 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians and 371passengers were among the victims of road crashes. Statistics show that 176 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 167 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 74 victims.

According to the data, 702 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 74 motorcars,25 vans, 6 buses, 25 trucks and 96 other types of auto vehicles andslow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 72,283 addition ..

11 seconds ago

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

10 minutes ago

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

22 minutes ago

Person of determination participates in COVID-19 c ..

30 minutes ago

Diplomats witness proceedings of joint session

1 minute ago

NAB seeks legal action against impersonator, Ch Ha ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.