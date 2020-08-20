4 dead, 860 injured in 808 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed while 860 injured in 808 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 499 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 361 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Analysis showed that 377 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians and 371passengers were among the victims of road crashes. Statistics show that 176 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 167 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 93 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 74 victims.

According to the data, 702 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 74 motorcars,25 vans, 6 buses, 25 trucks and 96 other types of auto vehicles andslow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.