4 dead, 9 Injured as bus plunges into ravine near Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Four people were killed and nine others were injured, when a bus plunged into a ravine near Sangao, Mardan on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials reported that the bus was en route from Buner to Katlang when it veered off the road and fell into the ravine.

The accident claimed the lives of two passengers on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries later, bringing the death toll to four.

Rescue teams quickly responded to the scene, working tirelessly to extract the injured from the wreckage.

The injured passengers were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The condition of several injured individuals remains critical, according to hospital sources.