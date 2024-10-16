4 Dead As Vehicle Overturns In Vehari
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Four members of a family were killed on the spot after a speedy vehicle overturned in Vehari district of Punjab on Wednesday.
As per details, rescue sources said that the incident occurred near the Ladan area of Vehari where the vehicle overturned when the driver slept while driving, private news channels reported.
The rescue officials stated that the incident reportedly claimed the lives of four family members who were on their way back from Lahore.
