UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Dead, Several Injured After Two Buses Collide Near Burewala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:07 PM

4 dead, several injured after two buses collide near Burewala

Four people including two kids were killed and several other got serious injuries after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala's Zaheer Nagar on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Four people including two kids were killed and several other got serious injuries after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala's Zaheer Nagar on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, two children, and a man died on spot and several critically injured have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The bus was traveling from Burewala to Multan when it met an accident, police said, adding, the assistant commissioner has reached the accident site and is looking over the rescue operation, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Police Died Man Burewala SITE Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

PNCA finalizes preparations to celebrate "Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Victory of Sadiq Sanjrani is a defeat of autocrati ..

1 minute ago

Capital police donates blood for Thalassemia patie ..

1 minute ago

1239 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves setting up of C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.