4 dead, several injured after two buses collide near Burewala

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Four people including two kids were killed and several other got serious injuries after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala's Zaheer Nagar on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, two children, and a man died on spot and several critically injured have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The bus was traveling from Burewala to Multan when it met an accident, police said, adding, the assistant commissioner has reached the accident site and is looking over the rescue operation, a private news channel reported.