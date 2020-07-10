UrduPoint.com
4 Departments Agree On Joint Strategy For Faisalabad Beautification

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

4 departments agree on joint strategy for Faisalabad beautification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Four departments have agreed on a joint strategy for beautification of Faisalabad city in addition to providing quality services to the consumers.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that on special directives of Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Metropolitan Corporation have agreed on making Faisalabad city lush-green and beautiful metropolis of the country.

In this connection, heads of all four departments including Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Kashif Raza Awan and Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Naeem Ullah Warraich, in a meeting, vowed their commitment that they would provide quality services to their consumers.

They also agreed to provide necessary facilities in parks and other public places for beautification and development of Faisalabad on permanent basis, the spokesman added.

