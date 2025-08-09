4 departments of SAU Tandojam secure HEC rankings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Four departments of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam have earned high positions in the latest rankings released by the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

The SAU's spokesman informed here on Saturday evening that under the Bachelor’s degree program evaluation, the Department of Agronomy was placed in the W3 category with a score of 81.1 percent.

He added that the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology also attained W3 status with 80.7 percent and the Department of Environmental Sciences achieved the X1 category with 78.1 per cent.The Agriculture business Management secured the X2 category with 71.6 percent, he told.

According to him, certificates were awarded to the successful departments during a ceremony held at the University’s Senate Hall, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siyal said SAU was the only institution of its kind in the province and that it was ranked among the leading agricultural universities in the country.

"We are living in an era of competition, and with the rapid advancement of information technology, our educational institutions must understand and meet international standards," he remarked.

The VC stressed on the importance of equipping the workforce with modern skills to ensure Pakistan’s agricultural products, livestock, dairy, fruits, textiles, IT services, and food items gain a stronger foothold in the global market.

Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr Saleem Maseeh Bhatti, outlined the ranking process and lauded the academic and administrative efforts made in line with national and international benchmarks, adding that such achievements would serve as milestones in the university’s future progress.

On the occasion, Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr Ghiasuddin Shah, Dean Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Dr Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Dr Atta Shah, Dr Nasir Rajput, and others were present.

APP/zmb/