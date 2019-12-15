4 developers booked for selling plots illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Sadar police have registered a case against four developers on the charge of selling plots of an illegal housing colony, in the limits of Sadar police station.

Police said on Sunday that FDA Deputy Director Raheel Zafar lodged a complaint before the police, alleging that Shehzad, Salamat, Ejaz Mehmood, etc.

had developed illegal housing scheme in Chak No.239-RB without approval from the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and started the sale of plots.

He said that under the Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting construction and sale of plots.

Further investigation was under way.

ia/ma/asm/zhr