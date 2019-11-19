UrduPoint.com
4 Die, 11 Injured As Bus Overturns In Ghotki

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Four persons, including two women and a minor girl, were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus caught fire after overturning on Multan- Sukkur Motorway near Bagodar in Ghotki district Tuesday

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Four persons, including two women and a minor girl, were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus caught fire after overturning on Multan- Sukkur Motorway near Bagodar in Ghotki district Tuesday.

The driver reportedly lost his control over the bus after falling asleep which skidded off the road and overturned.

The bus was heading to Karachi from Bannu.

Rescue teams rushed to the incident site and shifted victims to the District Headquarter Hospital Mirpur Mathilo.

Umer Gul, Khandan and 9-year old Alina died on the spot while Farhan Khan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Two of the injured were stated to be in serious condition.

According to the police, the bus driver escaped soon after the accident and efforts were underway to arrest him.

