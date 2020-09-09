UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Die, 14 Injure In Mastung Passenger Bus-car Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

4 die, 14 injure in Mastung passenger bus-car collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four people died and 14 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a car on National Highway near Al-Hassan Hotel area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a coach carrying passengers was on its way as it hit a car which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, four people died on the spot while 14 others received wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Naveed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Zaheer Ahmed and Muhwia.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Related Topics

Injured Hotel Car Died Mastung Women From Coach

Recent Stories

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

47 minutes ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

15 minutes ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

15 minutes ago

UK's COVID-19 Cases Rise by Over 2,400 for 3 Days ..

15 minutes ago

Government College University Vice Chancellor appo ..

15 minutes ago

US Identifies Al-Shabab Terror Leader Killed in Re ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.