4 die, 14 injure in Mastung passenger bus-car collision

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four people died and 14 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a car on National Highway near Al-Hassan Hotel area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, a coach carrying passengers was on its way as it hit a car which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, four people died on the spot while 14 others received wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Naveed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Zaheer Ahmed and Muhwia.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.