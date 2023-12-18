4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

At least four persons died and 17 others including men and women suffered critical injuries as a passenger coach collided with a truck on Hasilpur-Chhonawala road

The official sources of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 and the police said that a passenger mini coach collided with a truck on the Hasilpur-Chhonawala road in the Chak-160 Murad area after the driver lost his control of driving due to dense fog.

“As a result, four persons died and 17 others received critical wounds,” they said. The rescue teams and ambulances of the Punjab Emergency Department rushed to the scene and transported the dead to Rural Health Center Chhonawala and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur.

The injured were provided with emergency medical aid.

The dead were identified as 18-year-old Hassan, 6-year-old Hannan, 9-year-old Hania and 32-year-old Shamim Bibi, and the injured were identified as 60-year-old Asghar Khan, 35-year-old Yaseen, 11-year-old Mah Noor, 13-year-old Subha Fatima, 5-year-old Munazza Fatima, 18-year-old Asif, 60-year-old Maqboolan Bibi, 20-year-old Nabila Bibi, 40-year-old Asif Javed and 43-year-old Maqsood.

The police were investigating the incident and further probe was underway.