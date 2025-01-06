Open Menu

4 Die, 24 Injured In Bus Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

4 die, 24 injured in bus crash

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Four people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Head Muhammad Wala on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding passenger bus overturned after its tyre had bursted.

As a result, four passengers died on the spot while 24 passengers were critically injured. Rescue 1122 provided immediate medical assistance to five injured passengers on the spot while 19 critically injured passengers and the bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Local police also arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Died Road Accident Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

33 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

40 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan