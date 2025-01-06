4 die, 24 injured in bus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Four people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Head Muhammad Wala on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding passenger bus overturned after its tyre had bursted.

As a result, four passengers died on the spot while 24 passengers were critically injured. Rescue 1122 provided immediate medical assistance to five injured passengers on the spot while 19 critically injured passengers and the bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Local police also arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.