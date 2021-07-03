UrduPoint.com
4 Die As Car Fell In River Neelum

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

4 die as car fell in River Neelum

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Four people including two women were died and two children sustained injuries when a car turn turtle and fell in river near Jhora in Neelum Valley district, some 70 kilometers from here on Saturday, Police told.

A tourist family from Lahore was going back to Muzaffarabad after a trip to Neelum Valley when their car met accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora, said In-Charge Police post on telephone saying one of the deceased was identified as Nadir son of Arshad Hussain, the resident of Lahore.

Four bodies had been evacuated from the car by the local rescuers while two children were rescued alive and have been shifted to nearby health facility, police official added.

He said the accident occurred at 14 hours and the cause of the accident was reportedly, speedy driving but police were investigating after registering initial report of the accident.

