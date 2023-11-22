4 die as roof of a house collapses in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) At least four persons were killed while one other sustained injuries due to a roof collapsed at Sargodha city of Punjab near the area of Syedwala on Wednesday morning.

According to the local police, the father, mother and their daughter lost their lives as the roof of the house collapsed in Sarghoda’s area of Syedwala which claimed four lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered bodies from the debris.

The senior police officers and district administration also reached the site and started the rescue operation.

The bodies and injured were rushed to different hospitals.