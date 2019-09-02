UrduPoint.com
4 Die During Clash Between Two Rival Groups In Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:19 PM

4 die during clash between two rival groups in Bannu

At least four people died during clash between two rival groups in Bannu here on Monday

Bannu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) At least four people died during clash between two rival groups in Bannu here on Monday.According to media report, a clash occurred due to property dispute in the area of Basia Khel police station near Bannu.

As a result of exchange of fire four persons died on the spot.According to police, two brothers are among in perished persons.No arrest has been made after the incident.

