4 die during clash between two rival groups in Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least four people died during clash between two rival groups in Bannu here on Monday

Bannu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) At least four people died during clash between two rival groups in Bannu here on Monday.According to media report, a clash occurred due to property dispute in the area of Basia Khel police station near Bannu.

As a result of exchange of fire four persons died on the spot.According to police, two brothers are among in perished persons.No arrest has been made after the incident.