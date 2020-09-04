4 die in rain-related incidents in Mansehra, Kohistan districts

At least four persons lost their lives, two of them drowned in the flooded Kunhar River and the other two were buried under the debris of a mud house which collapsed due to heavy downpour in Mansehra and Kohistan districts respectively

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four persons lost their lives, two of them drowned in the flooded Kunhar River and the other two were buried under the debris of a mud house which collapsed due to heavy downpour in Mansehra and Kohistan districts respectively.

In the first incident, Ishfaq and his female cousin drowned in the Kunhar River while crossing a wooden bridge at Barawahi village, a few kilometers away from Naran, which collapsed.The locals recovered the girl's body while the search operation was underway for the body of Ishaq.

The funeral prayer of the girl was offered in Satbanni village.

In the second incident, two minors and their grandfather were buried under the debris of mud house which collapsed due to the heavy downpour in Bankad Raonlian Tehsil of Lower Kohistan district. The six-year old Abubakar and his two-years old brother Yousuf lost their lives while grandfather Sherzaman sustained critical injures. The local people retrieved the dead bodies of minors and the injured Sherzaman from the debris.