4 die in road accident near Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four persons died in a road accident near Yazman, some 35 kilometres from here on Thursday.

According to police sources, four persons were going on a car from Yazman to Ahmadpur East along with a wedding procession when their car lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a wall.

As a result, three persons identified as Umar, Yaseen and Imran died on the spot while one Naeem was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur in the injured condition where he succumbed to his wounds. Police are investigating the incident.