UrduPoint.com

4 Die Of Corona, 67 New Cases Detected In KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 10:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Four more persons died of Coronavirus (Covid-19) as 67 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 4 new deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 5862 while on the other hand total active cases have dropped to 743. As many as 8003 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 39 were proved positive for Coronavirus.

During the same period 39 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 173778.

